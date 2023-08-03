IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump pleads not guilty to charges of conspiring to stay in power after losing 2020 election

  • Judge warns Trump not to influence jurors after release

  • NBC News reports on view from the courtroom for Trump's arraignment

  • Trump’s first hearing in election case set for August 28

  • Trump pleads not guilty to four counts in 2020 election interference case

    Three Jan. 6 officers to watch Trump arraignment from courthouse overflow room

    Trump arrives in D.C. ahead of arraignment

  • Trump departs N.J. golf club for arraignment in D.C.

  • Trump to be arraigned Thursday after new indictment

  • Trump accuses federal prosecutors of political persecution, while facing criticism from Pence

  • Most damning part of the Trump indictment? Legal analyst says it's the proof of 'intent.'

  • Pence comments on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference probe

  • Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’

  • Here is what the new charges against Trump mean

  • GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd reacts to latest Trump indictment

  • Rudy Giuliani likely first co-conspirator in latest Trump indictment

  • Biden watches 'Oppenheimer' while Trump indicted in election probe

  • Trump indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election probe

  • Garland: Jack Smith 'followed the facts' in Trump probe

  • How a speedy trial for Trump in election probe may benefit the government

  • Jack Smith speaks on Trump indictment in 2020 election interference case

Three Jan. 6 officers to watch Trump arraignment from courthouse overflow room

Three U.S. Capitol Police officers who served during the January 6 Capitol riot will watch former President Trump's arraignment in Washington, D.C., from an overflow room at the courthouse. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.Aug. 3, 2023

