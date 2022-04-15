IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Three Kansas police officers shot responding to suspicious vehicle

00:37

Three deputies were injured and a female suspect was killed during a shooting in Kansas, officials said. The incident occurred in Cowley County, about 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.April 15, 2022

