NBC News

Three Palestinian militants killed in West Bank days after Gaza ceasefire

01:14

Israeli forces carried out an operation in the West Bank on Tuesday that killed alleged Palestinian militant Ibrahim al-Nabulsi just days after a ceasefire ended three days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza. Israel says al-Nabulsi barricaded him inside his house with other militants before exchanging gunfire with Israeli soldiers.Aug. 9, 2022

