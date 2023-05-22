IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Three Palestinians killed during Israeli raid in the West Bank

Three Palestinians killed during Israeli raid in the West Bank

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinians during an early morning raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Israel said its troops came under fire in the Balata refugee camp, near the city of Nablus.May 22, 2023

    Three Palestinians killed during Israeli raid in the West Bank

