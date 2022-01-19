Three Pennsylvania officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
01:41
Share this -
copied
Devon Smith, Sean Dolan, and Brian Devaney were each charged with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the shooting that killed 8-year-old Fanta Billy outside a football game near Philadelphia.Jan. 19, 2022
Now Playing
Three Pennsylvania officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
01:41
UP NEXT
Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in apparent ambush shooting near Miami zoo
00:59
Los Angeles nurse dies at hospital she worked in for 38 years after being attacked at bus stop
01:36
Arrest made in search for missing Virginia woman
01:56
New bodycam video emerges in the shooting of Jason Walker
03:44
Man arrested for death of woman he pushed in front of train in NYC