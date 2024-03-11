IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Three people fatally shot at Arkansas party
March 11, 2024
    Three people fatally shot at Arkansas party

Three people fatally shot at Arkansas party

01:48

Three people were killed and five more were wounded when gunfire erupted at a party being held in a garage in Jonesboro, Arkansas. KAIT's Maddie Sexton reports.March 11, 2024

    Three people fatally shot at Arkansas party

