IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Microsoft will lay off 10,000 workers, citing concern about a possible recession

  • White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    Three sentenced to life in slaying of Michigan security guard over mask policy

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets

    04:09

  • Derek Chauvin expected to appeal murder conviction in death of George Floyd

    04:08

  • U.S. expected to hit borrowing limit as fight to raise debt ceiling intensifies

    04:31

  • Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats

    02:45

  • Doorbell video appears to show Solomon Peña looking for Debbie O’Malley

    00:37

  • Authorities asking for public’s help in murder of 6 in California

    01:50

  • Suspect arrested after video shows man attempting to grab barista from drive-thru window

    01:59

  • House GOP announces new committee assignments

    02:59

  • Looking at the evolution of America's sports car

    05:24

  • Michigan family dies in field after walking for days

    01:34

  • Migrants landings increase along U.S. borders

    03:26

  • Murder warrant issued for Brian Walshe in death of wife Ana

    01:38

  • Chevrolet introduces new hybrid Corvette

    02:00

  • Arizona community outside Scottsdale cut off from water

    01:55

  • U.S. expected to hit debt ceiling limit this week

    01:42

  • Kerry Sanders retires after more than three decades at NBC News

    03:32

  • 'Horrific' California shooting that killed 6 was 'deliberate,' says official

    02:54

  • House GOP puts Rep. Santos on small business, science committees 

    02:55

NBC News Channel

Three sentenced to life in slaying of Michigan security guard over mask policy

01:51

Calvin Munerlyn was shot to death after asking a woman to comply with the mask policy inside a Family Dollar store. WEYI's Courtney Bennett reports.Jan. 18, 2023

  • White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    Three sentenced to life in slaying of Michigan security guard over mask policy

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets

    04:09

  • Derek Chauvin expected to appeal murder conviction in death of George Floyd

    04:08

  • U.S. expected to hit borrowing limit as fight to raise debt ceiling intensifies

    04:31

  • Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats

    02:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All