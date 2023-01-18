Three sentenced to life in slaying of Michigan security guard over mask policy

White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home04:37
- Now Playing
Three sentenced to life in slaying of Michigan security guard over mask policy01:51
- UP NEXT
What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets04:09
Derek Chauvin expected to appeal murder conviction in death of George Floyd04:08
U.S. expected to hit borrowing limit as fight to raise debt ceiling intensifies04:31
Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats02:45
Doorbell video appears to show Solomon Peña looking for Debbie O’Malley00:37
Authorities asking for public’s help in murder of 6 in California01:50
Suspect arrested after video shows man attempting to grab barista from drive-thru window01:59
House GOP announces new committee assignments02:59
Looking at the evolution of America's sports car05:24
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days01:34
Migrants landings increase along U.S. borders03:26
Murder warrant issued for Brian Walshe in death of wife Ana01:38
Chevrolet introduces new hybrid Corvette02:00
Arizona community outside Scottsdale cut off from water01:55
U.S. expected to hit debt ceiling limit this week01:42
Kerry Sanders retires after more than three decades at NBC News03:32
'Horrific' California shooting that killed 6 was 'deliberate,' says official02:54
House GOP puts Rep. Santos on small business, science committees02:55
White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home04:37
- Now Playing
Three sentenced to life in slaying of Michigan security guard over mask policy01:51
- UP NEXT
What to expect from Elon Musk’s trial over 2018 Tesla buyout tweets04:09
Derek Chauvin expected to appeal murder conviction in death of George Floyd04:08
U.S. expected to hit borrowing limit as fight to raise debt ceiling intensifies04:31
Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats02:45
Play All