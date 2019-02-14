U.S. news

Tiffany Van Dyke pleads for husband’s safety at emotional Chicago news conference

01:14

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who last month received a 6-year, 9-month prison sentence for the murder of teenager Laquan McDonald, has been assaulted by prison inmates in his cell in Connecticut, according to his wife.Feb. 14, 2019

  • Tiffany Van Dyke on husband's prison attack: ‘I cannot bury’ him

    01:14

  • Florida students, faculty hold moment of silence for Parkland victims

    00:53

  • Florida Senators Scott, Rubio remember Parkland shooting victims

    01:55

  • Looking to Spiro Agnew case when considering Barr

    06:16

  • This is about white nationalism: Rev. Barber on border policy

    11:50

  • Brandice Daniel provides opportunity for multicultural fashion designers

    03:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All