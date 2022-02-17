Tigers abandoned on a train carriage by traveling circus set to be rescued

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Officials say Bengal tigers that were abandoned fifteen years ago in San Luis, Argentina, are finally going to be being rescued by Four Paws, an animal welfare organization.Feb. 17, 2022
