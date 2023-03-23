IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Far-right 'Groyper' Riley Williams sentenced to 3 in prison for storming Capitol on Jan. 6

  • Now Playing

    TikTok CEO questioned on collection of geolocation data

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok CEO discusses efforts to address 'dangerous misinformation'

    01:41

  • TikTok CEO describes 'Project Texas' plan to store U.S. data 'on American soil'

    01:37

  • TikTok CEO assures lawmakers user safety is a 'top priority'

    05:44

  • Rep. McMorris Rodgers to TikTok CEO: 'Your platform should be banned'

    05:03

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress as lawmakers push to ban app

    06:06

  • Blinken testifies on budget proposal to address 'shared global threats'

    05:32

  • Biden designates national monuments in Nevada and Texas

    01:43

  • Biden signs bill that directs declassification of COVID-19 origins

    01:21

  • Biden signs bill to declassify Covid origins intelligence

    02:24

  • Biden issues first veto of presidency to block new investment rule

    03:14

  • Navajo Nation argues water rights case before Supreme Court

    01:14

  • 'Ted Lasso' cast discusses mental health at White House briefing

    02:10

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress amid growing security concerns

    04:18

  • Kevin McCarthy slams investigation into Trump but calls for calm among supporters

    04:24

  • Biden cheers unity with Ireland’s Taoiseach Varadkar for St. Patrick’s Day

    02:25

  • Biden intensifying pressure on bank executives

    01:39

  • White House refutes Russia’s account of Black Sea drone incident

    04:27

  • Kaine: Senate bill will 'declare definitively' Iraq wars are over

    01:19

  • Secy. Yellen assures 'our banking system is sound' in Senate hearing

    01:34

NBC News

TikTok CEO questioned on collection of geolocation data

03:47

TikTok CEO Shou Chew was questioned by Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., about the apps use and collection of precise geolocation data and how the data could be used or sold.March 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    TikTok CEO questioned on collection of geolocation data

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok CEO discusses efforts to address 'dangerous misinformation'

    01:41

  • TikTok CEO describes 'Project Texas' plan to store U.S. data 'on American soil'

    01:37

  • TikTok CEO assures lawmakers user safety is a 'top priority'

    05:44

  • Rep. McMorris Rodgers to TikTok CEO: 'Your platform should be banned'

    05:03

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress as lawmakers push to ban app

    06:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All