IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    At least 63 dead after severe winter storm impacts U.S.

    02:09

  • Buffalo public works commissioner describes city's conditions, plan for storm aftermath

    04:20

  • Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about past work experience, education

    02:29

  • 'Travel nightmare': Holiday travel chaos continues after thousands of flight delays, cancellations

    06:35

  • TikTok user sued by Idaho professor for defamation surrounding death of college students

    03:28

  • At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm

    03:16

  • Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather

    01:28

  • Buffalo couple takes in stranded tourists amid monstrous winter storm

    01:27

  • A deeper look into the teen mental health crisis in the U.S.

    02:38

  • Many retailers making it harder to return holiday gifts

    02:07

  • Two kayakers rescue pilot from Maryland plane crash

    01:22

  • Attacks on Washington state power substations left 14,000 people without electricity

    01:38

  • Winter weather deepens Southern water crisis

    01:31

  • Jackson, Mississippi, under boil water alert amid cold weather

    03:16

  • Kayakers rescue pilot from icy creek after small plane crash in Maryland

    01:43

  • Massive snowstorm kills at least 57 across U.S.

    04:05

  • Four Washington electricity substations targeted in attack

    02:15

  • Thousands left without power in Washington after attack on substations

    00:31

  • NY governor says winter storm is ‘most devastating’ in Buffalo’s history

    00:57

  • Minnesota police arrest five after fatal Mall of America Shooting

    04:26

NBC News Channel

Korean-Americans speak out after recording racist, homophobic incident at In-N-Out

01:45

TikTok video shows Arine Kim and Elliot Ha being confronted by a man at a California In-N-Out on Christmas Eve. KNTV’s Alyssa Goard reports.Dec. 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    At least 63 dead after severe winter storm impacts U.S.

    02:09

  • Buffalo public works commissioner describes city's conditions, plan for storm aftermath

    04:20

  • Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about past work experience, education

    02:29

  • 'Travel nightmare': Holiday travel chaos continues after thousands of flight delays, cancellations

    06:35

  • TikTok user sued by Idaho professor for defamation surrounding death of college students

    03:28

  • At least 27 dead in Erie County, New York after winter storm

    03:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All