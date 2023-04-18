Watch: Tim Cook greets man with a 1984 Mac at the opening of Apple's first store in India

- Now Playing
Watch: Tim Cook greets man with a 1984 Mac at the opening of Apple's first store in India00:46
- UP NEXT
Brazil's Lula receives warm welcome from Xi in Beijing00:40
Video shows North Korea's new 'solid-fuel ICBM launch'00:48
North Korean missile test leads to warning sirens in Japan01:27
Video shows Russian villages covered in volcanic ash01:11
Watch: Sandstorms force Beijing to issue pollution health warning00:37
Bear meat vending machine lures tourists to remote Japanese town01:21
Beijing warns Speaker McCarthy against meeting Taiwanese president00:52
35 bodies recovered after well collapses at Indian temple00:35
Watch: Four cheetah cubs born in India after pioneering restoration program00:37
Taiwanese president receives enthusiastic welcome in New York City00:49
Former Taiwanese leader on visit to China says war must be avoided01:04
North Korean underwater drone can trigger radioactive tsunami, state media say01:11
Watch: Runaway zebra caught on camera roaming streets of Seoul00:58
North Korea fires missiles as U.S., South Korea military drills end03:16
Watch: Japanese baseball fans go wild after World Baseball Classic win01:09
Sandstorm puts Beijing's air quality at very hazardous level00:55
North Korean video shows ICBM launched to 'strike fear'01:06
China's Xi to visit Russia next week, foreign ministry says00:35
Japan and South Korea pledge closer ties at rare summit in Tokyo00:42
- Now Playing
Watch: Tim Cook greets man with a 1984 Mac at the opening of Apple's first store in India00:46
- UP NEXT
Brazil's Lula receives warm welcome from Xi in Beijing00:40
Video shows North Korea's new 'solid-fuel ICBM launch'00:48
North Korean missile test leads to warning sirens in Japan01:27
Video shows Russian villages covered in volcanic ash01:11
Watch: Sandstorms force Beijing to issue pollution health warning00:37
Play All