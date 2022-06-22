IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'Progressive heartthrob' indicted on 21 federal charges

    02:35

  Gov. Whitmer: Anti-abortion laws take away women's 'most important economic decision'

    02:42
    Tim Kaine: Biden making a 'mistake' meeting with MBS in Saudi Arabia

    06:36
    Full Panel: Bipartisan gun bill isn't 'sweeping change'

    15:02

  'No silver bullet' on combating high gas prices, WH adviser says

    06:56

  Chuck Todd: The future of politics looks 'darker' as bipartisanship in Washington becomes rare

    03:16

  Kornacki on Alabama runoffs: 'It's been a saga'

    03:23

  Uvalde law enforcement put their own lives above the children, Texas DPS director says

    04:09

  Hasen: Bipartisan bill on protecting election officials is underway

    00:57

  Question of criminal case against Trump remains after fourth Jan. 6 hearing

    16:44

  Black holidays are 'low-hanging fruit' instead of reform, Univ. of Minn. professor says

    01:41

  Rep. Pascrell calls on Justice Clarence Thomas to resign

    07:53

  Jan. 6th committee will subpoena Ginni Thomas, Rep. Pascrell says

    01:14

  Offices containing so-called 'RINOS' aren't surprised by violent rhetoric, Desjardins says

    00:53

  Gov. Polis says Biden has 'every opportunity' to turn economy around

    07:26

  Pete Williams on Watergate break-in: 'Still don't have answers'

    06:50

  • Gov. Polis says Biden has ‘every opportunity’ to turn economy around

    07:26

  Chuck: 'Voters want to know that their elected leaders can get things in control'

    03:23

  Colorado governor to Biden: Drop Trump tariffs and suspend the federal gas tax

    01:58

  Pence had 'suspicions' of Trump pulling Secret Service 'levers' on Jan. 6, Leonnig reports

    03:08

Meet the Press NOW

Tim Kaine: Biden making a 'mistake' meeting with MBS in Saudi Arabia

06:36

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss President Biden's upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia. Kaine says the president is making "a mistake" in planning to meet with the Saudi Crown Prince. June 22, 2022

