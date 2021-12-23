IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia01:19
A historic preservation team in Richmond, Virginia, opened a time capsule from 1887 that was found as crews dismantled the pedestal that held a Robert E. Lee monument.Dec. 23, 2021
1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia
