    1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia

NBC News Channel

1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia

A historic preservation team in Richmond, Virginia, opened a time capsule from 1887 that was found as crews dismantled the pedestal that held a Robert E. Lee monument.Dec. 23, 2021

