IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Timeline: How the attack at a Moscow concert hall unfolded
March 27, 202401:57
  • Now Playing

    Timeline: How the attack at a Moscow concert hall unfolded

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Parents of Evan Gershkovich speak out almost a year after reporter was detained in Russia

    02:10

  • Mourning in Moscow for terrorist attack that killed 137

    01:21

  • Moscow mass shooting suspects appear in court

    01:19

  • Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims

    01:33

  • Pope condemns Moscow concert attack as 'inhuman actions'

    00:48

  • Death toll rises and new details emerge from Moscow concert hall terror attack

    01:57

  • Putin vows to punish perpetrators after deadly Moscow concert attack

    00:54

  • U.S. warned Russia about a potential terrorist attack in Moscow

    01:36

  • Video inside Moscow concert hall shows terror as gunmen attack

    01:21

  • Dozens of casualties reported after attack on Russian concert hall

    02:23

  • Video shows fire at scene of Moscow shooting attack

    01:07

  • Putin speaks after winning fifth term

    01:49

  • Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29

  • Putin says he supported Navalny swap for prisoners held in West

    02:29

  • A look into Putin's nearly 30 year reign over Russia

    05:43

  • NBC News reports from inside a Moscow polling station as Russian presidential election begins

    01:08

  • President Putin says Russia is ready for a nuclear war

    01:15

  • Navalny's widow calls on supporters to join an election day protest against Putin

    01:03

  • Funeral for Alexei Navalny draws thousands of Russians

    01:39

NBC News

Timeline: How the attack at a Moscow concert hall unfolded

01:57

On March 22, 2024, terrorists attacked Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, killing more than 130 people. NBC News analyzed eyewitness video to create a timeline of what happened inside the concert venue.March 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Timeline: How the attack at a Moscow concert hall unfolded

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Parents of Evan Gershkovich speak out almost a year after reporter was detained in Russia

    02:10

  • Mourning in Moscow for terrorist attack that killed 137

    01:21

  • Moscow mass shooting suspects appear in court

    01:19

  • Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims

    01:33

  • Pope condemns Moscow concert attack as 'inhuman actions'

    00:48
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All