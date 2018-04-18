Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

NBC News Vertical

To save their town, the people of Torrey, UT are turning to the stars

copied!

Across the United States, light pollution has reached levels so intense that most people live in a place where they can’t see the Milky Way. That isn’t the case in Torrey, UT where a group of people have dedicated themselves to cutting down the town’s light pollution and becoming a destination for star tourism.Apr.18.2018

Digital Docs

  • The Israeli and Palestinian doctors who put saving lives above it all

    04:08

  • Living off the land: How these Puerto Rican farmers survived the storm

    05:24

  • Young and defiant: Russia's rebel vote against Putin

    09:27

  • Hunting for ghost gear: What happens when fishing nets go rogue

    05:47

  • Immigration uncertainty has America’s tech workers fleeing to Canada

    03:54

  • Artist Ai Weiwei’s journey following refugees takes him to Puerto Rico

    05:57

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.