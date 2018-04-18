To save their town, the people of Torrey, UT are turning to the stars

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Across the United States, light pollution has reached levels so intense that most people live in a place where they can’t see the Milky Way. That isn’t the case in Torrey, UT where a group of people have dedicated themselves to cutting down the town’s light pollution and becoming a destination for star tourism.Apr.18.2018
