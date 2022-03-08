Watch: Toddler tossed out window of burning building to safety
01:31
Cell phone video captured the moment a toddler was tossed to safety from a two-story window. The incident happened during a three-alarm fire in South Brunswick, N.J. The boy is reportedly in good condition. WNBC’s Brian Thompson reports.March 8, 2022
Now Playing
Watch: Toddler tossed out window of burning building to safety
01:31
UP NEXT
Florida teacher hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student
01:47
1 killed, 2 injured in Iowa high school shooting
01:14
Gas prices skyrocket across U.S. as national average passes 2008 record
01:34
Supreme Court rejects bid to reinstate Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction