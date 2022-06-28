Tokyo swelters in most intense heat wave since 1875

- Now Playing
Tokyo swelters in most intense heat wave since 187501:05
- UP NEXT
Tropical disturbance brewing south of Louisiana01:08
Heat advisories remain in place along West Coast01:03
Bangladeshi man shares journey to find parents during extreme flooding in Bangladesh02:20
Drought hits Italian river crucial for agricultural irrigation00:57
Is there relief in sight from the record shattering heat wave?00:58
Watch: Lightning strikes over rainbow in stormy California sky00:32
Yellowstone National Park reopens southern loop following flooding00:24
Record triple-digit temperatures create deadly conditions03:04
Massive haboob near Phoenix leaves residents in dust01:06
Massive heat dome blankets US, shattering temperature records02:54
Earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000, officials say01:14
Deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan01:01
Millions affected as torrential rain leads to flooding in southern China00:36
Three drown after boat capsizes on Texas lake00:59
Severe flooding kills more than 30, leaves million stranded in Bangladesh00:44
Brutal heat wave creates dangerous conditions across the US03:14
Drought causes California farmers to struggle with crops04:55
Watch: Fire engine swept away by floodwaters in southern China00:55
Most of Yellowstone to reopen within 2 weeks after floods00:22
- Now Playing
Tokyo swelters in most intense heat wave since 187501:05
- UP NEXT
Tropical disturbance brewing south of Louisiana01:08
Heat advisories remain in place along West Coast01:03
Bangladeshi man shares journey to find parents during extreme flooding in Bangladesh02:20
Drought hits Italian river crucial for agricultural irrigation00:57
Is there relief in sight from the record shattering heat wave?00:58
Play All