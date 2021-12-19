Tom Hanks, Tina Fey rescue Covid-hit 'SNL', Paul Rudd inducted into Five Timers Club
Tom Hanks and Tina Fey join the limited amount of cast and crew as "Saturday Night Live" inducted host Paul Rudd into the Five Timers Club. Rudd hosts a homegood commercial and Tina Fey fills in on "Weekend Update."Dec. 19, 2021
