NBC News

Tonga tsunami claims life of British woman after massive volcano eruption

01:32

A British woman living in Tonga is the first known victim of a massive volcanic eruption that sent a tsunami hurtling across the Pacific Ocean. Angela Glover, who lived in Tonga with her husband, was swept away by the tsunami.Jan. 17, 2022

