Tony Vargas wins Democratic nomination for House in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    McConnell asked Biden to advance standalone Ukraine aid package: 'We need to do this quickly'

    00:52

  • Secy. Yellen: Overturning Roe v. Wade would have 'very damaging effects on the economy'

    01:42

  • Biden continues infrastructure push as Democratic candidates focus elsewhere

    02:35

  • New study shows impact of child tax credit payments for families

    05:33

  • Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee

    02:59

  • Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00

  • Here's what could happen if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    02:10

  • Psaki congratulates Karine Jean-Pierre on being named new White House press secretary

    02:53

  • Democrats turn outrage into motivation after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

    04:26

  • Security stepped up outside the Supreme Court after draft leak

    02:38

  • Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases

    04:16

  • Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’

    04:30

  • Women could face numerous health risks if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    03:37

  • Texas Democratic candidate attacks incumbent Rep. Cuellar over anti-abortion stance

    03:45

  • Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?

    03:38

  • How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion

    03:36

  • How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

    07:04

  • Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:39

  • States prepare for action after Supreme Court opinion leaked

    02:05

  • Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak

    08:35

NBC News Channel

Tony Vargas wins Democratic nomination for House in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

01:24

Tony Vargas won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district. Vargas said he plans to fight for working families and will “get to work right away.”May 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    McConnell asked Biden to advance standalone Ukraine aid package: 'We need to do this quickly'

    00:52

  • Secy. Yellen: Overturning Roe v. Wade would have 'very damaging effects on the economy'

    01:42

  • Biden continues infrastructure push as Democratic candidates focus elsewhere

    02:35

  • New study shows impact of child tax credit payments for families

    05:33

  • Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee

    02:59

  • Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All