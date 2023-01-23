IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Toomey after Parkland: 'There were all kinds of warning signs'

In 2013, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) tried and failed to pass a bill requiring background checks to buy a gun at a show or online. In 2018, Toomey joined Meet the Press to discuss the legislation following the Parkland shooting.Jan. 23, 2023

