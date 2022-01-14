Top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby charged with perjury
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been indicted on federal charges of perjury and filing false mortgage applications in relation to the purchase of two homes in Florida. The city’s top prosecutor is accused of falsely claiming financial hardship due to Covid-19 to withdraw $90,000 from her city employee retirement account. WBAL reports.Jan. 14, 2022
