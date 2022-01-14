IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Russia is preparing a ‘false-flag’ operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion, U.S. intel suggests

  • Funeral for Bronx fire victims set for Sunday

    00:23

  • Body of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, gay rights activist and brother of Miami's former mayor, found in Florida landfill

    01:51
    Top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby charged with perjury

    01:55
    Two employees wounded in Miami International Airport shooting

    00:51

  • No probable cause in case of Texas mom accused of putting Covid-positive child in trunk

    01:18

  • Rev. Al Sharpton on ‘Righteous Troublemakers,’ police reform and battle for voting rights

    05:44

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas tech giants for roles in spreading misinformation

    03:54

  • Biden announces more federal help to hospitals during Covid surge

    07:23

  • Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

    05:43

  • Four charged federally in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer

    02:17

  • Watch: Bodycam shows deputies evacuate multiple due to the Marshall Fire

    02:17

  • Author shares experience with Texas attempt to ban children’s books about racism

    06:52

  • California man wanted in murders of mother, grandfather: police

    01:25

  • Smithsonian to review ill-gotten artifacts over next 6 months

    06:15

  • Dog rescued from inside home 6 days after Seattle landslide

    01:43

  • Bodycam shows police attempt to stop carjacking, crash in NYC

    00:45

  • Health care system strained as worker burnout increases

    03:13

  • Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage

    02:40

  • 'School is supposed to be a safe place': Middle schoolers hospitalized after apparent fentanyl exposure

    00:43

  • U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing

    01:54

Top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby charged with perjury

01:55

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been indicted on federal charges of perjury and filing false mortgage applications in relation to the purchase of two homes in Florida. The city’s top prosecutor is accused of falsely claiming financial hardship due to Covid-19 to withdraw $90,000 from her city employee retirement account. WBAL reports.Jan. 14, 2022

