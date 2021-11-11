Top Black female officers file discrimination lawsuit against sheriff's department in Washington state
Pierce County is facing a lawsuit over discrimination filed by three top Black female officers that work in the county jail. The lawsuit states that the sheriff's department has participated in and ignored racial harassment and discrimination as well as gender-based discrimination allowing the culture of animosity towards African Americans and women to grow and fester. KING’s Lionel Donovan reports.Nov. 11, 2021