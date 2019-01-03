NBC News

Top moments: Nancy Pelosi reclaims House Speaker’s gavel

01:43

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) reclaimed the speaker's gavel for a historic second time, and promised bipartisan leadership in "the people's house."Jan. 3, 2019

  • Top moments: Nancy Pelosi reclaims House Speaker’s gavel

    01:43

  • Fmr. Pelosi Chief of Staff: She wants to get things done

    06:07

  • Vice President Pence swears in newly elected senators

    01:49

  • Nancy Pelosi in her first moments as she reclaims speakership of House

    02:25

  • Rep. Tom Reed: The far left and the far right control the leadership

    08:38

  • What will Democrats do with House oversight and subpoena powers?

    07:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All