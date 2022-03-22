Tornado strikes Texas schools as students, parents and teachers shelter inside

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tornado strikes Texas schools as students, parents and teachers shelter inside01:35
No serious injuries were reported after a suspected tornado ripped across Jacksboro, Texas, just as schools were being dismissed. KXAS' Ken Kalthoff reports.March 22, 2022
