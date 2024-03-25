IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Traditional Paris cafe waiters' race resumes after a 13-year gap
March 25, 202401:01
NBC News

Traditional Paris cafe waiters' race resumes after a 13-year gap

01:01

Hurry up and wait: After a hiatus of 13 years, the traditional race by cafe waiters through the streets of Paris, France, resumed in this Olympic year.March 25, 2024

