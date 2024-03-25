Traditional Paris cafe waiters' race resumes after a 13-year gap

- Now Playing
Traditional Paris cafe waiters' race resumes after a 13-year gap01:01
- UP NEXT
Irish prime minister makes surprise resignation announcement01:25
American man sentenced to life in prison for attacking two U.S. women in Germany, killing one00:40
France inscribes the right to abortion in its constitution00:37
Video shows farmers driving tractors into Brussels as part of a protest00:39
Deadly fire engulfs entire apartment building in Valencia, Spain00:40
King Charles III references cancer diagnosis as he meets with U.K. prime minister00:55
Two rescued after sinkhole swallows cars in Naples, Italy00:47
Alexei Navalany’s wife calls for defeat of Putin’s ‘horrific regime’01:57
Landmark legislation as Greece legalizes same-sex marriage00:23
NATO chief criticizes Trump's remarks about not defending allies01:42
'Let's be serious': E.U.'s top diplomat responds to Trump's NATO remarks00:50
Eiffel Tower model made from matchsticks will enter the record books01:20
King Charles seen in public for first time since cancer diagnosis00:59
Finland faces massive strikes over government benefits cuts as farmer protests erupt across Europe03:24
European farmers surround European Parliament building to demand reforms01:06
Protests erupt across Germany against far-right extremists00:53
‘Ukraine is not alone’: U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid01:09
WATCH: Boiling water turns into snow and ice in freezing Finland00:34
Eiffel Tower closes due to strike on 100th anniversary of its creator’s death00:50
- Now Playing
Traditional Paris cafe waiters' race resumes after a 13-year gap01:01
- UP NEXT
Irish prime minister makes surprise resignation announcement01:25
American man sentenced to life in prison for attacking two U.S. women in Germany, killing one00:40
France inscribes the right to abortion in its constitution00:37
Video shows farmers driving tractors into Brussels as part of a protest00:39
Deadly fire engulfs entire apartment building in Valencia, Spain00:40
Play All