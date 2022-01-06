IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Lighten up dinner with Giada De Laurentiis’ chicken Milanese

    04:17

  • ‘The Home Edit’ stars share home projects you can accomplish in under 30 minutes

    05:15

  • How a ‘kidney chain’ is saving lives: ‘An awesome gift’

    03:56

  • What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

    05:24

  • Rep. Kinzinger: I worry about the rot that has existed since January 6

    05:48

  • ‘Fraggle Rock’ trailer: See preview of reboot series headed to Apple TV+

    00:55

  • Elmo responds to viral video following feud with Zoe on Sesame Street

    01:18

  • Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines' never-before-seen audition tape from 2012

    01:00

  • Security forces open fire as unrest in Kazakhstan spirals

    01:11

  • Hoda Kotb tests positive for COVID-19

    00:13

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

    07:21

  • Rep. Jason Crow shares vivid memories during Jan. 6 attack

    05:15

  • Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination status

    02:11

  • Rep. Crow: We must be serious about rising domestic extremism

    10:18

  • $632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers

    00:53

  • TODAY’s Headlines: January 6, 2022

    01:55

  • More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter storm

    00:28

  • Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12

    00:32

  • 83 million people across the country under winter storm alerts

    01:49

  • CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15

    02:19

NBC News

Mexicans celebrate Epiphany with traditional Three Kings Bread treat

00:56

Mexicans mark the Epiphany on Jan. 6 with their own version of "Rosca de Reyes," Three Kings Bread. The brioche-like oval-shaped bread is topped with quince paste and icing sugar and contains a small surprise.Jan. 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Lighten up dinner with Giada De Laurentiis’ chicken Milanese

    04:17

  • ‘The Home Edit’ stars share home projects you can accomplish in under 30 minutes

    05:15

  • How a ‘kidney chain’ is saving lives: ‘An awesome gift’

    03:56

  • What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

    05:24

  • Rep. Kinzinger: I worry about the rot that has existed since January 6

    05:48

  • ‘Fraggle Rock’ trailer: See preview of reboot series headed to Apple TV+

    00:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All