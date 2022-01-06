Mexicans celebrate Epiphany with traditional Three Kings Bread treat
00:56
Share this -
copied
Mexicans mark the Epiphany on Jan. 6 with their own version of "Rosca de Reyes," Three Kings Bread. The brioche-like oval-shaped bread is topped with quince paste and icing sugar and contains a small surprise.Jan. 6, 2022
UP NEXT
Lighten up dinner with Giada De Laurentiis’ chicken Milanese
04:17
‘The Home Edit’ stars share home projects you can accomplish in under 30 minutes
05:15
How a ‘kidney chain’ is saving lives: ‘An awesome gift’
03:56
What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds
05:24
Rep. Kinzinger: I worry about the rot that has existed since January 6
05:48
‘Fraggle Rock’ trailer: See preview of reboot series headed to Apple TV+