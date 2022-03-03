IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘I don’t know how this could happen’ says resident after apartment building explodes

    01:51

  • Ex-officer found not guilty of endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors

    00:15

  • Arrest made in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting

    02:17

  • String of crashes along Florida's I-95 leaves three dead

    01:37

  • 'He took the case into his own hands': Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder

    01:47

  • Adoptive parents accused of murdering missing California brothers Orrin and Orson West, ages 3 and 4

    02:28

  • 16-year-old McDonald's employee shot to death in bathroom at Phoenix restaurant

    01:13
  • Now Playing

    Traffic camera captures fiery scene at one of five deadly crashes on Florida interstate

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Florida parents push back after DeSantis mask comments

    01:41

  • New RSV treatment shows promise in protecting babies from dangerous infections

    01:37

  • Jan. 6 House Committee argues Trump was involved in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to overturn election

    04:16

  • White House unveils new Covid plan, no longer recommends contact tracing

    04:08

  • JetBlue pilot removed from cockpit fails breathalyzer test

    01:54

  • Primary season gets underway starting in Texas

    07:15

  • Officer involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor testifies in court  

    03:46

  • ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families

    03:00

  • Road rage incidents kill two fathers in Illinois and California

    03:21

  • 12-year-old boy shot and killed by Philadelphia police who allege he had a gun

    01:50

  • Man in NYC accused of attacking at least 7 Asian women in one day

    01:27

  • ‘You don’t have to wear those masks’: Florida governor scolds students

    00:31

NBC News Channel

Traffic camera captures fiery scene at one of five deadly crashes on Florida interstate

00:39

Several people were killed in five separate crashes on Florida’s Interstate 95 overnight. At least one of those crashes caused a major fire to erupt, which was caught on traffic cameras. Police have not yet identified the cause of the fire and explosions at the crash scene.March 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ‘I don’t know how this could happen’ says resident after apartment building explodes

    01:51

  • Ex-officer found not guilty of endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors

    00:15

  • Arrest made in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting

    02:17

  • String of crashes along Florida's I-95 leaves three dead

    01:37

  • 'He took the case into his own hands': Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder

    01:47

  • Adoptive parents accused of murdering missing California brothers Orrin and Orson West, ages 3 and 4

    02:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All