Tragedy at Indian wedding as dancers fall into abandoned well

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Tragedy at Indian wedding as dancers fall into abandoned well00:33
UP NEXT
'One million lanterns' illuminate Thai temple for Makha Bucha00:47
North Korea's Kim honors his father at alpine resort ceremony00:50
IOC says its president met with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai03:16
Presidents Putin and Xi pledge to stand against 'external forces' at Beijing meeting00:40
Young girls sold into marriage by desperate Afghan families03:02
Winter Olympics athlete tearful at prospect of Covid isolation02:24
Chinese artist uses NFT’S for activism04:03
Wife of North Korea's Kim Jung Un makes rare media appearance00:40
Anniversary of Myanmar coup marked by 'silent strike'00:46
Lunar New Year brings in the Year of the Tiger00:56
North Korea's Kim Jong Un pictured at weapons factory00:52
Video released of deadly U.S. drone strike on Afghan civilians from August 202101:39
Hong Kong culls small mammals amid Covid concern00:49
Hindu faithful take holy dip in Ganges despite soaring Covid cases in India00:47
U.N. distributes 'winterization kits' in Afghanistan where nine million face famine01:18
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' dies aged 800:58
Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China00:28
City of 14 million to be tested after two omicron cases found in Tianjin, China00:42
Security forces open fire as unrest in Kazakhstan spirals01:11
Tragedy at Indian wedding as dancers fall into abandoned well00:33
At least 13 women and girls died while singing and dancing at a wedding in northern India, after a concrete slab over an abandoned well collapsed under their weight.Feb. 17, 2022
Now Playing
Tragedy at Indian wedding as dancers fall into abandoned well00:33
UP NEXT
'One million lanterns' illuminate Thai temple for Makha Bucha00:47
North Korea's Kim honors his father at alpine resort ceremony00:50
IOC says its president met with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai03:16
Presidents Putin and Xi pledge to stand against 'external forces' at Beijing meeting00:40
Young girls sold into marriage by desperate Afghan families03:02