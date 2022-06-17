IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trains set ablaze in protests against India’s military recruitment changes

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy hails E.U. leaders’ visit to Kyiv as 'historic'

    01:40

  • Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges

    02:56

  • Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon

    03:00

  • FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities

    00:24

  • Families of two American veterans fighting in Ukraine fear Russia has captured them

    01:49

  • Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    04:28

  • ‘Ukraine can count on us’: European leaders visit Zelenskyy in show of solidarity

    02:04

  • U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba

    03:44

  • WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health

    02:48

  • E.U. leaders tour Kyiv suburb damaged by Russian shelling

    01:20

  • Watch: 10-year-old boy rescued after five days stuck in well in India

    00:42

  • President Zelenskyy praises additional $1 billion U.S. aid to Ukraine

    01:54

  • Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors

    02:41

  • Suspect in Amazon disappearances taken onto river by Brazilian police

    01:25

  • Iconic Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away

    01:08

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for new missile defense systems

    00:48

  • Watch: Strawberry Supermoon rises over Greek temple

    00:36

  • A look at the dark history of indigenous boarding schools in North America

    09:31

  • El Salvador loses its crypto investment as Bitcoin shares fall

    03:11

NBC News

Trains set ablaze in protests against India’s military recruitment changes

01:05

Protesters in India set fire to train coaches on Friday as demonstrations against a new military recruitment process raged for a second day. Under the new system, the armed forces can recruit men and women aged 17-and-a-half to 21, but only for four years, when service members will be compulsorily retired with no benefits.June 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trains set ablaze in protests against India’s military recruitment changes

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy hails E.U. leaders’ visit to Kyiv as 'historic'

    01:40

  • Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges

    02:56

  • Bodies of murdered British journalist and researcher recovered in Amazon

    03:00

  • FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities

    00:24

  • Families of two American veterans fighting in Ukraine fear Russia has captured them

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All