    Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son

    A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and truth in the age of social media

  • Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?

  • An African student needed to flee Ukraine. Help came from Atlanta.

  • 'College, it wasn't my dream': Why young American men are opting out of college

  • Feeling Stuck: Why college educated women are underemployed

  • How a small Chicago community said ‘No’ to more industry in its neighborhood

  • A gap that takes a lifetime to bridge: An Asian American's effort to relearn her language

  • Hidden histories: A new generation hopes to restore a historic Black town

  • Pro volleyball? This new women’s league wants to make it big

  • Los Deliveristas Unidos: Delivery workers fight for justice

  • How the Capitol riot upended the life of a man who wasn’t even there

  • Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe

  • Not your grandparents’ sport: Mom-daughter duo ride Pickleball wave to the pro circuit

  • It's the end of an era for Jai Alai in the U.S.

  • 'You never plan to go deaf': R&B icon Tank on his hearing loss journey

  • A teen mom, a radio preacher, and the 40-year search for a 'stolen' baby

  • What's the real story of the Alamo? A $250 million renovation spurs debate

  • Finding identity: Growing up a transracial adoptee

  • Policing while Black: an HBCU’s effort to diversify the force

Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022

