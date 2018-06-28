Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Mideast

Transgender TV anchor challenges Pakistani culture from a news desk

Abandoned by her family and stigmatized by society, trans journalist Marvia Malik breaks barriers and challenges discrimination as Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor.Jun.28.2018

NBC Out

