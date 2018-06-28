Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Mideast
Transgender TV anchor challenges Pakistani culture from a news desk
Abandoned by her family and stigmatized by society, trans journalist Marvia Malik breaks barriers and challenges discrimination as Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor.
NBC Out
Transgender TV anchor challenges Pakistani culture from a news desk03:19
How Kennedy’s retirement affects abortion and gay rights12:33
Tracing the evolution of Asian-Pacific Islander LGBTQ nightlife spaces07:12
Speaker at Navy pride event canceled for anti-Trump tweets06:44
Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown on 'building bridges' in the Trump era04:24
Vikings host NFL's first LGBTQ summit01:24
Play All