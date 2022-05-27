IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:24

  • Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.

    03:11

  • Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:02

  • De-colonization debate heats up in Puerto Rico

    04:05

  • A prayer for the community of Uvalde

    01:53

  • Parents discuss grim reality of difficult talks with kids about school shootings

    02:34

  • Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings

    01:57

  • Students in Michigan, Wisconsin, stage walkout over gun violence

    01:11

  • Meghan Markle pays respects at scene of Texas school shooting

    01:03

  • How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting

    02:50

  • Oklahoma Gov. Stitt signs nation's strictest abortion ban into law 

    02:27

  • NRA pushes forward with Houston event in wake of Texas school shooting

    01:32

  • Texas police say armed school officer was not on campus when shooting started

    01:14

  • From 1990: Ray Liotta explains why he wanted to star in ‘Goodfellas’

    04:28

  • Texas officials give timeline of school shooting amid questions over police response

    05:44

  • Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender

    01:57

  • Amber Heard: Johnny Depp ‘himself beat me up for five years’

    03:22

  • Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?

    08:51

  • Weapons found on two Texas school campuses in wake of Uvalde massacre

    01:32

  • Amber Heard: Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit ‘humiliating for any human to go through’

    03:44

NBC News Channel

Trauma surgeon shares experience of treating Uvalde victims

01:30

Dr. Lillian Liao, pediatric trauma medical director at University Hospital in San Antonio, says that lessons learned from other incidents helped inform treatment of children injured in Uvalde. WOAI’s Jim Lefko reports.May 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:24

  • Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.

    03:11

  • Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:02

  • De-colonization debate heats up in Puerto Rico

    04:05

  • A prayer for the community of Uvalde

    01:53

  • Parents discuss grim reality of difficult talks with kids about school shootings

    02:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All