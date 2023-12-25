IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Travel troubles expected for the holiday season

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Fog alerts lead to ripple effect of flight delays nationwide, slowing Christmas Eve travel rush

    01:58

  • Which regions could see rain leading up to Christmas?

    01:20

  • The biggest climate stories of 2023

    03:04

  • Video shows flooding after heavy rain in Southern California

    00:52

  • White Christmas? Al Roker tracks which regions could see snow

    00:44

  • Peak holiday travel gets underway as all eyes turn to the weather

    04:18

  • WATCH: The moment a deadly earthquake struck northwest China

    01:21

  • Death of 5-year-old migrant draws criticism for shelter conditions 

    04:05

  • Parts of Northeast remain under flood alerts after monstrous storm

    02:28

  • West Coast storm could impact busy holiday travel season

    04:02

  • Massive winter storm snarls holiday travel on roads and runways

    03:20

  • Dangerous storm slams East Coast, leaving people with flood damage and power outages

    02:43

  • Millions on East Coast left with flooding and flight delays after storm

    04:18

  • Storms impact 59 million people: How much rain is expected?

    01:22

  • Torrential downpours bring flooding to East Coast

    01:32

  • Rain, snow and high winds to impact millions in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast

    01:01

  • Powerful storm system moving up East Coast brings flooding to South Carolina

    01:56

  • East Coast braces for washout with flood alerts in every state

    01:50

  • Millions at risk for flash flooding as massive storm system moves through Florida

    01:35

Early TODAY

Travel troubles expected for the holiday season

01:11

NBC News' Michelle Grossman reports on the holiday weather outlook for the festive season and who will be getting a white Christmas. Dec. 25, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Travel troubles expected for the holiday season

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Fog alerts lead to ripple effect of flight delays nationwide, slowing Christmas Eve travel rush

    01:58

  • Which regions could see rain leading up to Christmas?

    01:20

  • The biggest climate stories of 2023

    03:04

  • Video shows flooding after heavy rain in Southern California

    00:52

  • White Christmas? Al Roker tracks which regions could see snow

    00:44
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All