  • Now Playing

    'America should fight for him': Travis King’s family pleads for his return from North Korea

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    'This gives me hope': UFO filmmaker speaks on whistleblower's account of sightings

    08:01

  • Idaho murder suspect claims to have alibi for night of killings

    02:52

  • Missing Arizona girl found safe in Montana 4 years later

    02:53

  • Record heat and severe storms slamming the U.S.

    01:55

  • Crane catches fire and collapses onto NYC street

    02:13

  • Singer Sinead O’Connor dies at 56 years old

    01:57

  • Can artificial intelligence bring a new tech boom to San Francisco?

    02:49

  • How markets are reacting to Fed raising interest rates by 0.25%

    02:23

  • What happens next after Hunter Biden's plea deal falls apart?

    03:00

  • Indiana 5-year-old tests positive for cocaine after shooting baby

    01:21

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal charges

    06:32

  • New York City officials explain cause of crane collapse

    02:40

  • How the SAG-AFTRA strike is impacting the U.S. economy

    02:15

  • WATCH: Video shows moment NYC crane collapses

    00:48

  • Hunter Biden expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanor crimes

    05:12

  • Watch: Cops watch helplessly as escaped goats roam Californian neighborhood

    00:27

  • Education Department opens civil rights inquiry into Harvard legacy admissions

    03:56

  • Principal, staff from Florida high school facing charges of failure to report sexual abuse

    02:01

  • Marines found dead in vehicle at North Carolina gas station

    00:50

'America should fight for him': Travis King’s family pleads for his return from North Korea

01:11

Family members of Travis King, the U.S. soldier who crossed over into North Korea, pleaded with the U.S. government to do more to get him home. King's uncle said, "He went to the Army to fight for America, America should fight for him" to come home.July 27, 2023

