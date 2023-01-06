IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Dutch treasure hunters dig for hidden WWII loot

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Two teens arrested after Christian graves vandalized in Jerusalem cemetery

    01:20

  • Putin declares 36-hour cease-fire to observe Orthodox Christmas

    04:26

  • Escaped Mexican cartel kingpin killed after shootout

    00:54

  • Zelenskyy says Putin's Christmas cease-fire plan is just a ploy

    00:56

  • Prince Harry’s new book drops bombshells about royal family

    01:39

  • Funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI held at the Vatican

    01:28

  • ‘They should be judged by their actions’: Kyiv residents mistrustful of Russian cease-fire

    01:31

  • Putin ally Prigozhin grants freedom to Russian convicts who fought in Ukraine

    01:29

  • U.S. reinstates negative Covid tests for travelers from China

    02:29

  • Pope Francis presides over historic funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

    06:02

  • Pope Francis honors Benedict XVI at funeral Mass

    01:20

  • Pope Francis delivers touching homily at Benedict's funeral

    01:03

  • Why Canada is making a major immigration push (Part 1)

    02:01

  • Pope Francis pays tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ahead of funeral

    01:56

  • Watch: Cruise ship rescues migrants from crowded boat in Gulf of Mexico

    01:02

  • Russia blames HIMARS attack on soldiers' cellphone use

    01:32

  • ‘We are saying goodbye to a genius’: Funeral crowds line streets to honor ‘King’ Pelé

    01:31

  • Ultranationalist Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem holy site

    00:55

  • 63 Russian soldiers killed in New Year’s Eve attack on barracks

    03:56

NBC News

Dutch treasure hunters dig for hidden WWII loot

01:51

A map recently released by the Dutch National Archive is said to show where German soldiers may have stashed gems, gold and jewelry worth millions of dollars, looted from a bank in August, 1944.Jan. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Dutch treasure hunters dig for hidden WWII loot

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Two teens arrested after Christian graves vandalized in Jerusalem cemetery

    01:20

  • Putin declares 36-hour cease-fire to observe Orthodox Christmas

    04:26

  • Escaped Mexican cartel kingpin killed after shootout

    00:54

  • Zelenskyy says Putin's Christmas cease-fire plan is just a ploy

    00:56

  • Prince Harry’s new book drops bombshells about royal family

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All