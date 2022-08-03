Trial begins in father’s alleged ‘honor killing’ of two daughters in Dallas

- UP NEXT
Monkeypox cases rising across U.S., Latin America03:12
House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China03:34
Engel: Death of Al Qaeda leader shows 'decisive action' from U.S.02:38
NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice03:00
China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan03:11
Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament01:44
Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison05:12
Pelosi considers visit to Taiwan, China warns they will take 'forceful measures'03:00
Families of 9/11 victims voice outrage over Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour03:15
China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead00:37
Trevor Reed: White House ‘not doing enough’ to free Brittney Griner05:24
Netflix reports one million global subscriber loss in Q204:25
Airlines struggle to keep up with lost luggage amid chaotic summer travel04:01
President Biden to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman04:17
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down new telescope images released by NASA04:35
Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce05:27
Caroline Kennedy reflects on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's legacy05:30
U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica03:33
Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release06:22
U.N. report: Worldwide hunger surged in 202103:06
- UP NEXT
Monkeypox cases rising across U.S., Latin America03:12
House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China03:34
Engel: Death of Al Qaeda leader shows 'decisive action' from U.S.02:38
NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice03:00
China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan03:11
Trump, other celebrities participate in controversial Saudi-funded golf tournament01:44
Play All