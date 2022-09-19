Trial set for sailor accused of setting USS Bonhomme Richard fire

- Now Playing
Trial set for sailor accused of setting USS Bonhomme Richard fire01:51
Virginia moves to roll back protections on transgender students02:05
Pilot killed when plane crashes during Reno Air Races00:55
Watch: Puerto Rico bridge swept away by floodwaters00:44
Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico01:24
Alaska town flooded, homes destroyed as massive storm batters state00:54
Philadelphia drag performer dies mid-performance, cause of death not released00:41
Star of reality show ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman convicted of nephew’s murder01:02
Athletes may register as non-binary for 2023 Boston Marathon06:36
Philadelphia 17-year-old stalked and fatally shot while walking her dog02:13
Teens arrested in connection with Hollywood high school drug overdoses03:53
Holiday airfares are soaring as more people take to the skies01:40
'Werewolf killer' who stabbed man 50 times poses as 'easygoing adventurer' on dating app01:38
Former Kansas cop arrested, accused of preying on women01:33
Ohio mother charged after second child dies while co-sleeping01:34
FBI charges Massachusetts woman with Boston Children's Hospital bomb threat01:56
Search underway for missing Florida student after boat capsizes01:05
Judge considers banning cameras during Lori Vallow murder trial02:49
Cardi B sentenced to community service for strip club brawl01:38
Arrest made in California teen's fatal overdose02:08
