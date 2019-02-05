Tribe protests border wall for potential threat to grave sites

Immigration

Tribe protests U.S.-Mexico border wall for potential threat to Texas grave sites

01:58

Members of the Carrizo Comecrudo tribe march along the Texas-Mexico border to show their opposition to President Trump's border wall, which could force the relocation of local cemeteries and disturb other burial grounds. KVEO's Mike Jimenez reports.Feb. 5, 2019

