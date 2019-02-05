Immigration

Tribe protests U.S.-Mexico border wall for potential threat to Texas grave sites

01:58

Members of the Carrizo Comecrudo tribe march along the Texas-Mexico border to show their opposition to President Trump's border wall, which could force the relocation of local cemeteries and disturb other burial grounds. KVEO's Mike Jimenez reports.Feb. 5, 2019

  • Runner kills mountain lion that attacked him on trail

    00:52

  • Grieving pet owners say dog food recall came too late

    00:50

  • E-cigarette explosion blamed for Texas man’s death

    00:45

  • Body found in suitcase in Greenwich, Connecticut

    00:54

  • The state of immigration policy in 2019

    09:18

  • Surveillance video shows moment E.J. Bradford Jr. was fatally shot

    00:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All