IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch the top moments from the 2022 Oscars in 4 minutes04:21
Watch: Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars, apologizes during speech01:48
Now Playing
Watch: Troy Kotsur makes Oscars history as first Deaf man to win in acting01:17
UP NEXT
Watch: Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history as first Afro Latina, queer woman to win01:09
Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it03:31
Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’08:04
Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business04:14
Streaming boom contributes to Oscars declining viewership07:22
Women in Hollywood speak on representation within the industry04:03
Harry Styles announces 3rd studio album ‘Harry’s House’00:58
Sebastián Yatra on recording 'Encanto's' Oscar-nominated song, third album ‘Dharma’04:15
Tour Christy Carlson Romano’s beautiful Texas home12:42
Police release new details in the investigation of Bob Saget's death01:33
Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after 9 years00:52
Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different03:54
Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book08:07
Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library04:03
Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission00:36
Angelina Jolie highlights international refugee crisis02:14
Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’05:50
Watch: Troy Kotsur makes Oscars history as first Deaf man to win in acting01:17
Actor Troy Kotsur became the first Deaf man to win an Academy Award in acting. Kotsur won for his performance in “CODA.”March 28, 2022
Watch the top moments from the 2022 Oscars in 4 minutes04:21
Watch: Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars, apologizes during speech01:48
Now Playing
Watch: Troy Kotsur makes Oscars history as first Deaf man to win in acting01:17
UP NEXT
Watch: Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history as first Afro Latina, queer woman to win01:09
Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it03:31
Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’08:04