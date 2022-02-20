Troye Sivan, director Jared Frieder discuss their film 'Three Months'
Director and writer of “Three Months" Jared Frieder broke down the film’s central theme on HIV and how growing up in Florida was a part of his inspiration for the film.
Singer and actor Troy Sivan's character "Caleb" is a South Florida teen who learns he was exposed to HIV as his high school graduation nears.
"Three Months" is an MTV Entertainment Studios film that will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Feb 23rd.Feb. 20, 2022
