Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza
April 12, 202401:36
    Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza

    01:36
NBC News

Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza

01:36

NBC News filmed Osama Shehadeh arriving at a hospital after he and fellow journalists from Turkish channel TRT were hit by an IDF strike in Nuseirat. Shehadeh had part of his right leg amputated due to injuries sustained in the attack. His colleagues claimed the group was deliberately targeted. NBC News has no way to verify this.April 12, 2024

    Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza

    01:36
