Semi-truck crashes into Texas Department of Safety office

- Now Playing
Semi-truck crashes into Texas Department of Safety office01:01
- UP NEXT
Texas doctor accused of manipulating transplant lists01:36
Man found guilty in fatal stabbing of teen on Wisconsin river01:45
NFL star Rashee Rice surrenders to police on eight felony charges01:18
Man on terror watchlist was released into the U.S. after crossing southern border, officials say02:52
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud01:30
Charges filed against former interpreter of Dodgers star Ohtani04:24
From the archives: 1995 ‘Nightly News’ coverage of verdict in O.J. Simpson trial08:59
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases02:13
Vandalism at Rutgers University Islamic center investigated as hate crime01:42
'Money, power, and sex': Prosecutors describe motives in Chad Daybell murder trial01:39
At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say01:15
Grand jury indicts former school administrator in shooting of teacher by 6-year-old01:38
Missouri death row inmate executed despite calls for clemency02:23
Mississippi 'Goon Squad' members sentenced for torturing Black men03:10
Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church01:08
Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had 'no control' of emotions on 'Rust' set02:51
Missouri executes death row inmate despite calls for clemency03:47
Former educator charged with child neglect in case of student who shot teacher01:56
New York City's police commissioner on his mission to reduce crime04:49
- Now Playing
Semi-truck crashes into Texas Department of Safety office01:01
- UP NEXT
Texas doctor accused of manipulating transplant lists01:36
Man found guilty in fatal stabbing of teen on Wisconsin river01:45
NFL star Rashee Rice surrenders to police on eight felony charges01:18
Man on terror watchlist was released into the U.S. after crossing southern border, officials say02:52
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud01:30
Play All