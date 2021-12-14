110 years: Truck driver to spend life in prison for deadly 2019 crash
The judge overseeing the trial of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos says his hands were tied by Colorado sentencing guidelines when he handed down the lengthy sentence for four counts of vehicular homicide. KUSA's Katie Eastman reports.Dec. 14, 2021
