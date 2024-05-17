IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trucks carry aid from new U.S.-built pier in Gaza
May 17, 202400:58
    Trucks carry aid from new U.S.-built pier in Gaza

Trucks carry aid from new U.S.-built pier in Gaza

NBC News filmed a line of trucks carrying aid brought by ships which are using the new U.S.-built pier to unload supplies into the besieged enclave. A crowd of people can be seen chasing after the convoy.May 17, 2024

