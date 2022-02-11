IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trudeau warns truckers: ‘These blockades cannot continue’

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Ontario premier says he’ll use authority to end days-long blockade of Ambassador’s Bridge

    02:21

  • Nevada drops mask mandate despite vaccination status as Covid cases decline

    04:01

  • Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states

    03:19

  • Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time

    00:23

  • More states ending mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop

    02:15

  • Police arrest Covid-restriction protesters outside New Zealand's Parliament

    01:15

  • CDC to roll out Covid vaccines for children under 5

    01:05

  • New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates

    02:28

  • Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid

    03:11

  • 'It is the right decision': New York governor lifts mask mandate for indoor businesses

    01:34

  • World surpasses 400 million COVID-19 cases

    00:29

  • Reports of J&J slowing Covid vaccine production spur concerns over variants

    01:35

  • California governor announces expiration of indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

    01:50

  • Eleven-year-old writes chapter book on Covid pandemic from child’s perspective

    04:16

  • State of emergency declared in Ottawa amid anti-vaccine mandate protest

    04:41

  • Figure skater Vincent Zhou shares 'mixed bag of emotions' after positive COVID-19 test

    03:47

  • Ottawa police target funding, fuel in bid to end Covid mandate blockade

    01:07

  • 4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schools

    00:23

  • Stacey Abrams faces backlash after maskless photo with students

    02:34

NBC News

Trudeau warns truckers: ‘These blockades cannot continue’

01:51

After speaking to President Biden about the issue, the Canadian prime minister had a stern message for blockade organizers, saying, “Make no mistake, the border cannot and will not remain closed.”Feb. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trudeau warns truckers: ‘These blockades cannot continue’

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Ontario premier says he’ll use authority to end days-long blockade of Ambassador’s Bridge

    02:21

  • Nevada drops mask mandate despite vaccination status as Covid cases decline

    04:01

  • Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states

    03:19

  • Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time

    00:23

  • More states ending mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop

    02:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All