Trudeau warns truckers: ‘These blockades cannot continue’

After speaking to President Biden about the issue, the Canadian prime minister had a stern message for blockade organizers, saying, “Make no mistake, the border cannot and will not remain closed.”
Feb. 11, 2022 Read More
