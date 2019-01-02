Trump: $5 billion for border wall is small compared to problem

Trump adamant on $5 billion for border wall to reopen government00:58
President Trump was unwilling to budge on a $5 billion request to fund a wall along the southern U.S. border, as part of a plan to reopen the government following a lengthy shutdown.
Trump: $5 billion for border wall is small compared to problem00:58
What Mitt Romney and Harry Reid are saying as new Congress begins10:08
Mitt Romney takes on President Trump05:08
How the government shutdown is affecting Americans03:37
Livingston: Everyone is for border security, the wall is the issue10:35
Trump invites lawmakers for briefing as government shutdown continues02:52