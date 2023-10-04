IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump addresses calls for him to be the next House speaker

    01:01
Trump addresses calls for him to be the next House speaker

01:01

Former President Trump was asked about some lawmakers calling for him to serve as the next speaker of the House and said he would do "whatever is best for the country" but stressed he was focused on running for president.Oct. 4, 2023

